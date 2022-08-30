At 11.9 % CAGR, Smart Homes Market Size Worth USD 135.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Increase in adoption of Smart Devices for conservation of energy to boost Smart Homes Market growth smart.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Smart Homes Market is forecast to reach $135.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2026. The Smart Homes market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the increase in adoption of internet users and the growing adoption of smart devices is driving the market growth of smart-homes market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Smart homes market is estimated to witness substantial growth due to an increase in adoption of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices driving the market growth.
2. The introduction of innovative wireless technologies such as HVAC controllers, security and access regulators, and entertainment controls expected to drive the market growth.
3. The increasing importance of security issues is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.
4. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and continuous increase in the population and strong economic growth encouraging customers towards sophisticated infrastructure driving the market growth of smart homes.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The market segment by product into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment and other controls. The leading segment in terms of revenue is security followed by lighting control which is due to organized players such as Zicom, Honeywell and Bosch leads the market in this segment.
2. The rapid urbanization, continuous increase in the population and strong economic growth is encouraging customers towards advanced infrastructure which is driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific. China, one of the largest smart homes market in Asia-Pacific is focusing on advanced technological development to capture the changing demands of the customers which will further increase the market growth.
3. The smart homes market by technology has been segmented into cellular network, protocols and standards and wireless communication technologies. Wireless communication technologies are the leading segment in terms of revenue due to the development of technologies, applications and markets.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Smart Homes industry are -
1. Honeywell International Inc.
2. United Technologies Corporation
3. Schneider Electric
4. Johnson Controls International
5. Siemens AG
