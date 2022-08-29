Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 200 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate suspects in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:07 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located and adult male victim and adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered an adult male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Ahmad Clark, of Bristow, VA.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/Xs-qsgN4pYQ

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.