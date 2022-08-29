Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 13th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the 900 block of 13th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:50 pm, the victim was stopped at a red light at the listed location. A suspect, who was in a vehicle behind the victim’s vehicle, exited the vehicle and approached the victim. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

