Bayer showcases sustainable farming solutions at Agritechnica Live event

VIETNAM, August 30 -

CẦN THƠ — Bayer reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture in Việt Nam by showcasing some innovative solutions for the country’s farmers at the Agritechnica Live event last week.

The company is one of two diamond sponsors of this event.

Under its ForwardFarming concept, Bayer unwrapped its offering through a wide range of activities including on-farm demonstrations, presentations at technical conferences and exhibitions of advanced solutions for various crops.

Organised by the German Agricultural Society (DLG), VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the National Agricultural Extension Center (NAEC), and hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Cần Thơ City Peoples’ Committee, Agritechnica Live 2022 not only provided Mekong Delta farmers with access to sustainable modern technologies but also offered a forum for policy discussions and collaboration on a roadmap for technology application to sustainably transform Vietnamese agriculture.

Sharing a common objective of improving farm productivity and sustainable agricultural practices in Việt Nam, the National Agriculture Extension Center under the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development and Bayer signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate and share practical measures for farmers in the Mekong Delta.

The areas of co-operation under this MOU include collaborations with other industry stakeholders on key sustainable rice production in the delta and support for improved on-farm practices, productivity and crop quality.

At the farm demonstrations at the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute, Bayer presented its Much More Rice solutions to help Vietnamese farmers improve their rice performance, quality and profitability and address long-term challenges posed by pests, diseases, weeds, and unfavourable environmental conditions.

With a combination of timely application of seed treatments, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides and with proper cultivation and good farming practices, Much More Rice has proven its effectiveness in controlling insects, diseases and weeds to ensure protection of the farmland ecosystem, reducing chemical use in agriculture and improving farmers’ incomes.

Bayer also presented Airfarm, an innovative digital modular platform designed to serve multiple purposes like spraying, fertilising, sowing, growth management, sustainability, and farming efficiency by leveraging drones for smart field mapping and disease prediction.

Other ‘Much More’ integrated management solutions for various crops were also showcased at the Bayer exhibition stall at Mường Thanh Hotel, including Much More Watermelon, Much More Tomato, Much More Mango, and Much More Pomelo.

Chu Việt Hà, head of the crop science division at Bayer Vietnam, said about these solutions: “At Bayer, we believe Trung tâm Khuyến nông Quốc gia (NAEC) can shape the future of agriculture. For more than 150 years, we've used science and imagination to advance health and nutrition. And together, we can achieve so much more. Bayer Vietnam is proud to showcase our innovations for a variety of crops to help Vietnamese farmers produce more with less in the fight against climate change.”

Nguyễn Văn Chiến, a farmer attending the event, said: “There have been several threats faced by rice farmers in Vietnam, ranging from pests and diseases and rising costs of inputs to saltwater intrusion and extreme weather events that result in reduced rice output and quality. For a long time, I have been searching for suitable farming practices and comprehensive crop protection solutions that can tackle these challenges.

“Bayer’s Much More Rice solution was introduced to me last year and has shown signs of effectively controlling rice diseases in my paddy field, promising my family a bountiful harvest.”

Bayer ForwardFarming is a global initiative to support sustainability in agriculture across three areas: care for crops, care for the planet and people, and care for partnerships.

With this concept, farmers can be one step ahead with sustainability in agriculture by taking an integrated approach using tailored solutions, acting responsibly and consequently preserving natural resources and the environment. It enables sharing of knowledge about modern and sustainable agriculture through first-hand experiences on independent farms around the world.

Lê Minh Hoan, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, together with domestic and international delegates, visited the Agritechnica Asia Live 2022. VNS