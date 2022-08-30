Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,341 in the last 365 days.

First China Homelife Vietnam exhibition opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 30 -  

HCM CITY — Over 170 China-based suppliers and manufacturers of homeware products are showcasing their latest products at the first China Homelife Vietnam exhibition that opened in HCM City on August 29.

Products on display at over 200 booths cover four main categories: household appliances, consumer electronics, textiles and garments, and building materials-interior.

The exhibition is being held in a hybrid format. Chinese exhibitors still showcase their latest products onsite for customers to experience and feel the new trends, and at the same time, online meetings are conveniently organised at booths to support the effective communication and business negotiation between Chinese exhibitors and local buyers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Quang Huy, deputy head of the Agency for Southern Affairs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said China Homelife Vietnam will create opportunities for businesses of the two countries to enhance cooperation, especially to help Vietnamese businesses connect to their supply chains more effectively after the pandemic.

Binu Pillai, chief operating officer of Meorient International Exhibition, one of the expo’s organisers, said Việt Nam is an important market for China for many reasons, with bilateral trade climbing to US$230.2 billion last year.

In addition, Việt Nam has been China's largest trading partner in ASEAN, he said.

"Our main aim through this show is to promote the investment, cooperation and trade between businesses of the two countries," he said.

The company will expand the show in coming years, he added.

Co-organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co, Ltd and Meorient International Exhibition Company, the exhibition is expected to receive 4,500 trade visitors and facilitate nearly 5,000 business meetings.

China Homelife is a 20-year-old exhibition brand that has been held 60 times. This is a prominent global series of specialised trade shows for Chinese products currently being held in 15 countries including Poland, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, Mexico, Japan, South Africa, India and Việt Nam.

Every year, this event attracts more than 5,000 exhibitors and nearly 300,000 buyers, reaching over $1 billion in deals.

China Homelife Vietnam 2022 will run until August 31 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. — VNS

 

You just read:

First China Homelife Vietnam exhibition opens in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.