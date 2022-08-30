Adsorbents Market worth $7.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.3% - IndustryARC
Strict Government Regulations Governing Pharmaceutical Product Manufacture, Hygiene, And Quality Control Are Boosting Demand for Adsorbents Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Adsorbents Market size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Adsorbents are used to remove pollutants from oil and gas streams in the oil and gas sector and are also increasingly being used in the gas drying process. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia Pacific dominates the global adsorbents market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the pharmaceutical and food industry. For instance, in January 2021, Huhtamaki, a leading global provider of environmentally friendly food packaging solutions for consumers, established a new production facility in Malaysia. The new site was completed in 2021 and was fully operational in the second quarter.
2. The strict government regulations governing pharmaceutical product manufacture, hygiene, and quality control, are surging the demand for adsorbents.
The rising demand for adsorbents in water and wastewater treatment application, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the global adsorbents market in the upcoming years.
3. However, the reduced shelf life due to high level can hinder the growth of the global adsorbents market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The zeolites segment held the largest share in the global adsorbents market in 2021. Zeolites have a high degree of hydration, which results in a stable low-density crystal structure with a large void volume. Zeolites have been employed as an adsorbent in non-technically demanding, non-regenerative applications over the past two decades.
2. In October 2021, with the help of a new production line at its plant in Ako, Japan, DSL Japan, a joint venture between Evonik and Shionogi, expects to increase its specialty silica solutions including gel types by 30%. Bushu Pharmaceuticals unveiled a new plan to expand its pharmaceutical facility in Misato, Japan, with an investment of US$ 100 million in August 2020.
3. The petrochemical industry held the largest share in the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027. Adsorbents are utilized in the petrochemical industry to remove trace contaminants such as water and sulphur in the feed, intermediate, and product streams, for the smooth operation of the plant.
4. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, under the Union Budget 2021-22, the government allocated Rs. 233.14 crore (US$ 32.2 million) to the department of chemicals and petrochemicals.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Adsorbents industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Arkema SA
3. Honeywell International Inc.
4. Cabot Corporation
5. W. R. Grace & Co.
