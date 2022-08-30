Manila International Book Fair will Feature Jeff Meyer's Book — Fear Not Dream Big & Execute among its List of Must-Have
The book is a meandering compendium of solutions for common obstacles; one receives instruction regarding how to overcome distractions, tackle clutter, and prioritize and manage one's time.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s not failure that kills them. It is fear.” Dreams are essential parts of being human. When a dream is not accomplished, the first word that pops in mind is simply, “failure”. However, Jeff Meyer — the Dream Coach, thinks otherwise. True failure is not learning from the wide notion of failure itself. Dreams remain as plans when action, even hope, is not added into it. Dreaming may sound too idealistic for some but trying is better than doing nothing at all. It’s better to have risked the attempt to reach the dream instead of living the regrets of not trying at all. The biggest and longest running books and publishing fair in the Philippines is once again heading this way! In September 2022, Manila International Book Fair is happening, allowing everyone access to Jeff Meyer’s Fear Not Dream Big & Execute.
— Kirkus Review
This book sounds the way it should! Its primary purpose is to guide dreamers onto the right path in discovering their dream and realizing their dream. According to Meyer, reading this book isn’t with restraints. Any reader can create their own pattern as they follow through Meyer’s book. It may be more advantageous to go along which chapter titles are more befitting to your yearning, this way reading doesn’t have to feel like a linear routine. Instead, there is a personal progression and connection between the reader and the book.
What is Fear Not Dream Big & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through’s goal? Well, it allows individuals to find the center of their dreams and work their way towards it. There are exercises that will challenge the readers and keep track of their progress as they continue to deeply understand the journey of their pursuit. Jeff Meyer is the author of this remarkable book but aside from that, he is also a coach, consultant, entrepreneur, and pastor that sends people on to the greatest venture they’re about to take in life. According to the Kirkus Review, "The book is a meandering compendium of solutions for common obstacles; one receives instruction regarding how to overcome distractions, tackle clutter, and prioritize and manage one's time."
It’s a book for dreamers! Anyone who has a dream will surely benefit from this book, making the Manila International Book Fair one of the great places to access this work of art this year. On the 11th to the 15th of September, the quest to look for Meyer’s book is accessible. Don’t miss it!
