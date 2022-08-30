Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027. It is to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Medical simulation, or more generally, healthcare simulation, is a subset of simulation that is used in medical education and training in a variety of sectors. Simulations can take place in a classroom, in a situational setting, or in a venue dedicated to a simulation exercise.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market highlights the following areas:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of increasing medical students and practical training.
2. Growing medical students is estimated to drive the market growth of the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market. Lack of finances for Healthcare/Medical Simulation poses threat to the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market based on the Product and Service can be further segmented into medical simulation anatomical models, Web-Based Simulation, Medical Simulation Software, and Simulation Training Services.
2. According to AAMC, Simulation is an instructional technique that uses standardized patients, manikins, virtual reality, or a mix of these to imitate parts of health care. Patients, learners, medical instructors, and actual care professionals all benefit from simulation.
3. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing number of patients and demand for better healthcare facilities as well as the boost in the investments done by government and private companies in the pharma industry. The proliferation of Rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
4. Rapid advances in medical technology, decreased reimbursement for clinical services, rising healthcare professional costs, and decreases in federal GME payments have all contributed to a decrease in financing from government and private institutes in recent years.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Healthcare/Medical Simulation industry are:
1. IngMar
2. Synaptive Medical
3. HRV Simulation
4. Symgery
5. Synbone
