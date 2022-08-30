Submit Release
Immuno-Oncology Market Worth USD 116680 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body's own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

Immuno-Oncology Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Immuno-Oncology market during the forecast period.

The global Immuno-Oncology market size is projected to reach USD 116680 million by 2028, from USD 43650 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2022-2028.

Immuno-Oncology Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
  • Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy
  • Cancer Vaccines
  • CAR-T Cell Therapy
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Drugstores
  • Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Immuno-Oncology Market: -

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Roche AG
  • AstraZeneca, Plc
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Dendreon Pharmaceuticals
  • Novartis
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Merck KGaA

The industry's leading producers are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co and Roche AG, with revenues of 27.89%, 22.10% and 20.85%, respectively, in 2019.

 Detailed TOC of Global Immuno-Oncology Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Type

5 Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

