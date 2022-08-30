Emulsifiers Market Worth US$ 13.08 Billion by 2028 Growing at 6.3% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of food emulsifiers in production of convenience and processed foods is a significant factor driving global emulsifiers market revenue growth

Emulsifiers Market Size – USD 7.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Emulsifiers Market size is expected to reach USD 13.08 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly rising demand for convenience and processed foods, increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities, and increasing food demand globally are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth. Emulsifiers produced from natural and synthetic sources find extensive use as additives in processed foods, including baked goods, ice creams, and mayonnaise to prevent oil water separation, form a smooth texture, and extend shelf life. Also, emulsifiers improve baked goods texture by enhancing batter whipability, dough conditioning, and increasing resistance of foods, such as pasta to overcooking. Soy, mustard, and egg lecithin, polysorbates, mono & diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, and canola oil are some of the commonly used emulsifiers in the food industry. Demand for ready-to-go and convenience foods, including canned foods, chilled foods, and ready-to-eat snacks, is increasing due to advantage of saving time requited to cook, and this in turn, is driving market revenue growth.

Rising use of emulsifiers in industrial lubricants (such as metal working fluids) and cleaning agents is another factor driving market revenue growth. Emulsions enable metalworkers to leverage oil lubricating capability, along with cooling feature of water. Also, several household laundry detergents and cleaning agents contain surfactants to wash away oil dirt through emulsification. Many laundry detergents comprise a mixture of anionic and nonionic emulsifiers to remove textile stains.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Palsgaard, which is a company supplying food ingredients such as emulsifiers, made an announcement about the acquisition of Teknaroma, which is a company engaged in food ingredient distribution in Turkey. This acquisition by Palsgaard is intended to expand its sales footprint in Europe.

Among the product type segments, synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Synthetic emulsifiers offer the benefit of ease of production at a lower cost. Also, as compared to bio-based emulsifiers, synthetic types are very versatile and effective in performance.

Among the industry vertical segments, cosmetics & personal care segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers in personal care products help in producing a homogenous blend of oil and water by stabilizing the emulsion, and thus impacts formulation consistency. Creams, sprays, lotions, and foams are some cosmetic and personal care products in which emulsifiers are used.

Emulsifiers market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to supportive legislation to encourage emulsifiers use in the food & beverage industry and rising demand for personal care products in countries in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BASF SE and Clariant AG is causative of steady market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Emulsifiers market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

