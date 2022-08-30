Smart and Solar Flower Market Expected to Reach US$ 41.87 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research
Rising need of sustainable energy, increase in autonomous solution, and growing concerns regarding production of ecofriendly electricity global growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart/solar flower market is expected to reach a market size of USD 41.87 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to production of ecofriendly electricity and autonomous sun tracking system are also factor driving the growth of smart solar flower market.
Increasingly stringent regulations to support conservation of environment across the electrical industry is resulting in deployment of non-conventional energy such as solar, wind, tides, and small hydro energy. In addition, increasing demand of ecofriendly energy resources is another factor driving the market growth. The technology development in the market is continuously driving investments in the solar panel industry, which is further boosting market growth, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd., SunPower Corp., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC.
Key Highlights of Report
In February 2021, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., which is the one of the world’s largest and most innovative solar manufacture, entered into a new long-term partnership with Tongwei Co., Ltd. ("Tongwei") to jointly invest in high-purity crystalline silicon project with 45,000 metric ton annual capacity of silicon wafer project and produces 15 GW annually.
Off grid segment accounted for largest revenue share in the smart/ solar flower market in 2020, and the revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. In an off-grid system consists of solar panel, inverter, charge controller and mounting structure, that accumulate the sufficient amount of sunlight during the day and use them to generate power during night which are the key factor to boosting the off grid system in solar flower market.
The radio frequency identification (RFID) revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rapid increase in monitoring the sun efficiently is rising adoption of RFID to increase performance of solar flower.
Institutional segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the smart flower market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing preference for smart flower due to steadily extension in arrays of panel and sensitive towards climatic adjustment are a key factor supporting the market growth.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to global smart solar flower market in 2020. Increasing adoption of non-conventional energy such as solar, wind, and tide energy in countries in the region is driving market growth.
Emergen Research has segmented global smart solar flower market on the basis of connectivity, component, application and region:
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On Grid
Off Grid
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
SCADA
Smart Metering Devices
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Commercial
Institutional
Residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Radical Features of the Smart and Solar Flower Market Report:
The report encompasses Smart and Solar Flower market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Smart and Solar Flower industry
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
