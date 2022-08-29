Camping Season Continues in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 30, 2022

Don't pack away the camping gear just yet. Campsites are available to be reserved online until September 30 in nearly all provincial parks with full services and amenities available.

"Camping in fall is a whole new experience - the parks are quieter, the leaves are changing colours and the crisp air is perfect for cozy mornings around the campfire with a hot coffee in hand," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With a number of exciting special events taking place, it's a great opportunity for campers to get out to a park, take in an activity or two and experience the beauty of fall in Sask Parks."

From September 6-30, campers can save on fall camping with a special BOGO offering: book one night of camping and get one free with code FALLINTOCAMPING. Promotion is only valid for nightly campsite reservations for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Special events scheduled in provincial parks this September include:

September 3: Summer Cinema at Great Blue Heron Provincial Park - watch "Luca" on the big screen under the stars with themed games, crafts and activities before the show

September 9-11: Smoke'n the Valley BBQ Competition at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park - a fun-filled weekend with live music, beer gardens hosted by Rebellion Brewing, a mystery box competition, sampling, vendor fair, food trucks, crafts and activities for all ages. Plus, save on camping with a special BOGO offering, valid for nightly campsites at Buffalo Pound from September 8-12. With promo code BBQBOGO, campers can book one night of camping and get one free.

September 10: Summer Cinema at Pike Lake Provincial Park - watch "Encanto" on the big screen under the stars with themed games, crafts and activities before the show

September 17: Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake Provincial Park - a guided hiking event targeted to those who are new to backcountry hiking and are interested in learning tips and tricks to confidently explore the Boreal Trail

September 18: Fall Guided Hikes at Echo Valley Provincial Park - guided hikes taking place every hour, on the hour, with crafts and activities throughout the day.

New in Blackstrap Provincial Park this fall, Back2Nature Wellness and Adventures is offering a unique opportunity to relax and unwind with an evening stand-up paddleboard and sauna experience on certain nights in September. Participants will head out on the water for a glow paddle and unwind in a cozy wood-burning sauna. Additional details are available at link.

To book fall camping and to pre-register for fall special events, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

