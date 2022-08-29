New Saskatchewan Provincial Youth Council Welcomes Students Back to School For The 2022-23 School Year

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 31, 2022

The 2022-23 Youth Council is eager to welcome all Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students back for another school year. These 12 incredible students in grades 10 to 12 from across the province on this year's council will provide their insights to the Ministry of Education to help shape the future of education in Saskatchewan.

"I'm pleased to have these young ambassadors welcome students back to class and want to congratulate them for taking an active role in ensuring this school year is the best yet," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "By sharing their voices, this year's members will have the opportunity to help ensure students in our province experience success in the coming year."

The 2022-23 Youth Council members are:

Favour Anokwute, Lloydminster, Lloydminster Catholic School Division

Rylan Buffalo-Brooks, Air Ronge, Northern Lights School Division

Isabelle Easton, Saltcoats, Good Spirit School Division

Rylee Harris, Chitek Lake, Living Sky School Division

Anna Ingram, Quill Lake, Horizon School Division

Josie Lockert, Vibank, Prairie Valley School Division

Ethan McKenzie, Ile-?-la-Crosse, Il-a-la Crosse School Division

Tatenda Musundire, Saskatoon, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Separate School Division

Carleigh Peters, Rosthern, Prairie Spirit School Division

Anik Piche, Swift Current, Chinook School Division

Joelle Weum, Cut Knife, Light of Christ School Division

Jacey Zadorozniak, Radville, South East Cornerstone School Division

The members represent an inclusive cross-section of Saskatchewan, including two school divisions with their first representative on the council this year: Chinook School Division and Light of Christ School Division.

While youth council members are welcoming students back to class, they're also sharing highlights of what they are looking forward to this school year.

"In the upcoming school year I am looking forward to having fun with friends while playing sports," said Anna Ingram, Youth Council Member from Quill Lake School.

You can watch Anna talk more about what she's excited about for the upcoming school year here: YouTube Link.

You can also share your back-to-school highlights, and see more from this year's Youth Council members, at the hashtag #backtoschoolsk.

This is the fourth year Saskatchewan has had a Youth Council in place. The Government of Saskatchewan first established it in October of 2019. Members of this year's council will meet for the first time in September 2022.

