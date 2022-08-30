Cloud Storage Market 2022 Top Players, Segments, Applications, Types, Competitors, Demographics and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need for quick access to data for remote workforce efficiency is a key factor driving cloud storage market revenue growth

Cloud Storage Market Size – USD 70.35 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Cost-effective and reduced Total Cost of Ownership” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud storage market size reached USD 70.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for quick access to data for remote workforce efficiency and rapid adoption of digitalization are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Cloud storage enables effective outsourcing storage needs to business owing to reduction of expenses of internal resources, servers, and hard drives. Moreover, automatic synchronization and easy accessibility are other key factors driving demand for cloud storage solutions. Rising demand for cloud storage solutions is also leading to effective data and file management including ease of sharing and collaboration, backup provision, and the capacity to store data for extended durations. Faster build and flexible deployments in addition to easy recovery in the event of hard drive failure or any malfunction are key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Dropbox, and Rackspace Technology.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Cloud Storage Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Cloud Storage Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

The storage segment includes sub-segmented such as file storage, object storage, and block storage. The storage segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021 owing to high demand for reliable storage and easy access along with rapidly increasing data volumes across various enterprises and sectors. Rising demand for cloud storage for improved collaboration and productivity for effective management, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in greater storage capacity for remote workers.

Public segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, high reliability, no requirement of maintenance, and unlimited scalability are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Public clouds are operated by third-party service providers for licensing storage capacity. Public cloud file services offer easy-to-use repositories of file data for collaboration, sharing, and archiving. On 27 June 2022, Oracle introduced a lower entry point for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region in addition to a preview of Compute Cloud@Customer services. OCI Dedicated Region provides full public cloud to customer data centers with new and smaller footprint at reduced price.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Rapid digitalization and use of e-wallet, netbanking, and digital payments among others are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment owing to high requirement of secure storage models. Rising need for financial institutions to make data-driven decisions to gain a competitive edge requires implementation of smarter business platforms that are flexible, adaptive, and scalable.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Storage

File storage

Object storage

Block storage

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hybrid

Private

Public

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

