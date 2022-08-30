France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook 2030

France cardiovascular ultrasound market provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- France cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at $162.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Cardiac ultrasound, also known as echocardiography, refers to the ultrasound imaging of the heart. It examines the structure and function of the heart and related vessels. Image analysis is driven by technology, as diagnosing heart disease requires a fairly detailed view of the heart and blood movement. Therefore, ultrasound systems can be highly specialized for this area. It is a graphic outline of the heart's movement.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

CANON INC. (CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION), ESAOTE S.P.A, FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HITACHI LTD, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, SAMSUNG GROUP, SIEMENS AG, SUPERSONIC IMAGINE

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The ultrasound device manufacturing was disturbed in 2020 due to the slowdown of distribution chain of raw materials. Moreover, the manpower needed for the manufacturing plants could not come to work due to lockdown imposed, which shut down the manufacturing plants of the ultrasound devices. Overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the France cardiovascular ultrasound market was recorded to be negative owing to the factors such as disturbance in the distribution chain, financial problems, scarcity of laborers at manufacturing plants, and decrease in the number of ultrasound diagnosis performed amid the pandemic. However, this situation is expected to change post COVID-19 pandemic in the coming years. The France cardiovascular ultrasound market is segmented into clinical application, technology, device display, age group, and end user.

On the basis of clinical application, the market is categorized into diagnostic cardiology, interventional cardiology and vascular diagnostic. The diagnostic cardiology segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Key factors such as increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, development of new &advanced cardiovascular ultrasound devices, and rise in focus toward diagnosis through ultrasound devices are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By clinical application, the diagnostic cardiology segment held the largest France cardiovascular ultrasound market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to technology, the 2D segment exhibits largest market share, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to device display, the color display segment exhibits largest France cardiovascular ultrasound market share, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to age group, the adult segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

• According to end user, the cardiology centers segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

