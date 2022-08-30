Medical Plastic Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing funding and investments in healthcare is a key factor driving medical plastic market revenue growth

Medical Plastic Market Size – USD 44.84 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Rising technological advancement and high demand for new products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Plastic Market size reached USD 44.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major companies are few of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Surging demand for point-of-care diagnostic tools, multi-purpose drug packaging, miniaturization of devices, and surgical instruments are contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Rapid technological advancements in the medical sector is increasing demand for medical plastics for various applications such as 3D printing for prosthetics and injection moulding. Cost-effectiveness is helpful in preventing cross contamination as well as infection are major factors driving demand for medical plastics in healthcare, especially since COVID-19. High demand for disposable medical products such as IV tubes, personal protection equipment (PPE), inhalation masks, disposable gowns, and others is another factor contributing to the growth of market.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Orthoplastics Ltd, Solvay S.A., Nolato AB, and Eastman Chemical Company.

Lightweight, versatility, biocompatibility, chemical, corrosion resistance as well as high temperature resistance capabilities of medical plastics are increasingly driving demand for manufacturing of medical devices and products by the healthcare sector and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing preference for at-home healthcare are contributing to revenue growth of the medical plastic market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.

Easy sterilization and recyclability enables healthcare providers to meet the demanding medical applications as well as be environmentally sustainable. Growing elderly population with increasing demand for at-home healthcare and outpatient procedures owing to reduced healthcare costs and convenience is increasing demand for medical plastic. According to WHO, the proportion of global population over 60 years is expected to double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050.

However, lack of medical waste management is leading to environmental pollution, which is expected to provide some restraints to revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. High-temperature and chemical resistance properties of PPSU enable increasing utilization as an alternative of metals in various medical applications which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, owing to high-temperature resistance capability enable easy steam sterilization of medical devices made from PPSU. Versatility, good flexural modulus, high tensile strength, shatterproof and high durability of PPSU makes it ideal for production of single-use as well as multi-use surgical instruments. Resistance to cleaning agents and various solvents and low moisture absorption are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

The medical disposables segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Surging demand for single-use surgical products as well as procedural applications in addition to growing preference for at-home healthcare for increasing elderly population are few of the key factors boosting revenue growth of the segment. Medical disposables enable prevention of cross contamination between patients and reduce risk of surgical site infection which are some of the major factors increasing demand for medical disposables.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Presence of various large-scale medical grade plastics manufacturers, especially in Germany and France, as well as increasing technological innovations along with medical advancements are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing support by governments and various regulatory changes in support of robust and sustainable medical devices is contributing to revenue growth of the market in Europe.

On 1 June 2022, MedNet entered into a partnership with Arkema and would represent Arkema in all countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Along with Foster Corporation, MedNet would become the distributor of high-performance polymers for medical applications in Europe and will supply Arkema’s PEbax MED, Rilsamid MED, Rilsan MED, Kynar MED, and Rilsan Clear MED product ranges. MedNet would utilze distribution channels and market position in Europe to provide its customers with the advantage of single, local point of contact for Foster’s extensive compound portfolio and Arkema’s specialty resins.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical plastic market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polyethylenimine (PEI)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Medical instruments

Medical disposables

Drugs packaging

Prosthetics & implants

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Medical Plastic market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Medical Plastic market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Medical Plastic market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

