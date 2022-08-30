Mobility as a Service Market Size to Hit USD 774.93 Billion by 2029 | Exhibit a CAGR of 18.5%

Growing Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Propel Growth of Global Mobility as a Service Market Industry

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global mobility as a service market size is projected to hit USD 774.93 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 187.31 billion in 2021 and USD 236.42 billion in 2022. European countries to reduce CO2 emissions by 2035, to make Europe first Automotive Emission free continent in world, such factors boosting the mobility as a service market size in Europe. Increasing trend of digital payment to augment adoption of service.

Industry Development

February 2022: Uber proclaimed the development of its offering to involve a B2B service called “Uber Bus for Business” as a global first from Egypt. The service provides corporations with a customized transport program for the daily commute of their workforce. The service also solves Cairo’s jamming challenge by decreasing traffic on streets.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 774.93 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 236.42 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 157 Segments covered By Service Type, By Application Type Growth Drivers Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rapid Urbanization and Growing Need for Transportation Rising Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Fuel Market Growth





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rapid Urbanization and Growing Need for Transportation

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest mobility as a service market share during the forecast period and was valued at USD 74.45 billion in 2021. The surging cost of vehicle ownership, prompt urbanization, and escalating fuel prices, specifically in nations, such as India and China, are a few of the primary explanations that are predicted to assist Asia Pacific to continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, North America is estimated to hold the second-largest position in the market during the forecast period. Rising consciousness among the consumers concerning growing releases and increasing traffic congestion are the prime aspects aiding this region to maintain its position in the market.

Moreover, numerous nations in Europe are expansively implementing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and installing charging stations to charge these EVs. Such chief aspects are extensively influencing the market growth.





Market Drivers-

Rising Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Fuel Market Growth

Governments across the world are taking initiatives to endorse digital payments. For instance, the Indian government introduced the Digital-India initiative that emphasizes on nurturing cashless dealings and digital payment processes across the nation. The surging number of e-commerce corporations and the rising usage of e-wallets for making transactions are fueling the mobility as a service market growth. The advancement of greatly safeguarded and secure payment gateways is also projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentations-

Ride-Hailing Segment to Lead Market in the Mentioned Period as it Provides Several Payment Choices

By service type, the market is segregated into ride-hailing, car sharing, taxi services, and others. The ride-hailing segment is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period.

Low Price of Android OS Compared to Others to Bolster Segment Growth

By application type, the market is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Among them, the Android segment is predicted to display dominance in the market during the forecast period.

By region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Mobility as a Services amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.

Competitive Landscape-

Vital Business-related Declarations by Prime Players to Sway Market Dynamics

Chief corporations in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either in a favoring manner or adversely. Players purchase companies, introduce novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign contracts with government establishments, and so on.





Companies Profiled in the Mobility as a Service Market Research Report:

• Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Lyft, Inc. (U.S.)

• Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China)

• ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Grab (Singapore)

• Shuttl. (India)

• BMW Group (Germany)

• Moovel Group GmbH (Germany)

