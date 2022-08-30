Meningitis Imaging Market Advancements in this Field to Increase Productivity Level, States 2030

Meningitis imaging market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends & future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meningitis imaging market was valued at $164.70 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $243.72 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. Meningitis is an inflammatory disease caused by bacteria. It is a medical condition in which inflammation of the membrane surrounds a person’s brain and spinal cord. Swelling meningitis activates symptoms such as headache, fever, and stiff neck. Meningitis can be caused by various sources comprising ear and sinus infection, skull fracture, or rarely after some surgeries. In addition, bacteria that enter bloodstream and travel to the brain and spinal cord cause acute bacterial meningitis.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global meningitis imaging market include Accuray Incorporated, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifim Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Neusoft Medical Systems, Positron Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Moreover, launch of various products to fulfill the unmet medical demands of imaging systems to detect the infections, monitor the efficacy of treatment, and initiatives taken by governments for early diagnosis and treatment further boost the market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Siemens Healthineers announced the USFDA 510 (k) clearance for the Naeotom Alpha, the world’s first photon-counting computer tomograph. It is designed to transform information from X-ray photons that pass through a patient's body, and are received by a detector, into a detailed 3D image. In addition, in February 2020, HCG launched first digital PET CT scanner in Karnataka, India. It improves accuracy and performance to see a world of precision in PET imaging.

Thus, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive growth of the meningitis imaging market. In addition, improvement in development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector, propels growth of the market.

The meningitis imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography. The computed tomography segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By application, the market is fragmented into bacterial meningitis, viral meningitis fungal meningitis, and others. The viral meningitis segment led the market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinic and diagnostic centers. The hospitals & clinics segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in meningitis diseases.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the computer tomography segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of disease type, the viral meningitis segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

