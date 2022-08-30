Oral Cancer Treatment Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Oral cancer treatment market provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Cancer Treatment Market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.80% from 2021 to 2030. Oral cancers are part of a group of cancers commonly referred to as head and neck cancers, and of all head and neck cancers, they comprise about 85% of that category. Furthermore, oral cancer accounts for approximately three 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the U.S, or about 53,000 new cases each year. In addition, oral cancer most often occurs in people over the age of 40 and affects more than twice as many men as women. Most oral cancers are related to tobacco use, alcohol use (or both), or infection by the human papilloma virus (HPV).

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players profiled in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Cipla Inc., Eli-Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche , Fresenius Kabi AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Viatris Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Severe COVID‐19 represents viral pneumonia from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2) infection, which leads to acute respiratory distress syndrome. Its appearances can be viewed as a combination of the two processes that is viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. SARS‐CoV‐2 represents an ongoing worldwide threat, as this virus family has the potential to mutate and infect non‐immune population. Furthermore, Owing to the well-known major risk factors, oral cancer is considered a preventable disease and moreover, due to easy accessibility, it can be detected in early stages. Yet, majority of oral cancer cases in the developing countries are diagnosed in advanced stages, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality of oral cancer. Generally, dentists play a pivotal role in the early detection of oral cancer through opportunistic screening when a patient presents in a dental practice for routine care and by rapid referral of suspicious lesions. In the time of COVID-19, nevertheless, the whole world being in lockdown, and dental clinics are closed. Therefore, opportunities for screening the oral cavity might be significantly disrupted, and consequently diagnosis of malignant and/or potentially malignant lesions might be delayed, a matter that inevitably leads to a missed diagnosis of oral cancer or, at best, diagnosis later on but at a late stage.

On the basis of drug therapy, the chemotherapy segment was the major shareholder 2020. In oral cancer, it's usually used after surgery to prevent the cancer returning. In throat cancer, it's often the first treatment to be given, in combination with chemotherapy medicine (chemoradiotherapy). The treatment is usually given every day over the course of 6 six weeks, depending on the size of the cancer and how far it has spread.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By treatment, the radiation therapy segment garnered the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of age group, the 50-69 was the major shareholder in 2020, and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the hospitals dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

