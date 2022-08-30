“Food Flavors Market Size Worth US$ 20.14 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.50%

“Food Flavors Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Food Flavors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global food flavors market report. The global food flavors market size reached a value of US$ 15.26 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.14 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.Food flavors are ingredients added to food products to boost a unique flavor. After processing, it preserves the flavor, changes existing flavor, and avoids an unwanted flavor. It mainly includes natural and synthesized flavoring agents. It enables consumers to enjoy healthier food product alternatives without compromising on the taste, thereby contributing to balanced eating habits.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by type, form and end user.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for food flavors market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the growing demand for clean labels and organic products. In line with this, significant growth in the food and beverage industry is positively influencing the market across the globe. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, such as microencapsulation, are catalyzing the market. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the benefits offered by organic edible substances is providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the shifting consumer preferences towards floral and botanical flavors, the augmenting demand for natural ingredients, and the growing demand for ready-to-eat food items, are also anticipated to strengthen the market further.

Key Players Included in Global Food Flavors Market Research Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG and Takasago International Corporation

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Artificial

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by End User:

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Savory and Snacks

Animal and Pet Food

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Food Flavors Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Food Flavors Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

