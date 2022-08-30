Lung Injury Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis 2030

Lung injury market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lung injury market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030. Lung injury is commonly characterized by hypoxia, lung complication, and pulmonary edema. This condition causes inflammation or direct injury to the lungs. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, low blood pressure, confusion and extreme tiredness. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a multi-factorial process, the onset of which is triggered by environmental factors among genetically predisposed individuals. Although ALI-inducing events are common, only a fraction of those exposed develop the syndrome. Environmental triggers for developing ALI can be divided into those causing direct and those causing indirect lung injury, with sepsis, either intrapulmonary or extrapulmonary being the commonest cause.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Acute lung injury represents the most severe form of the viral infection sustained by COVID‐19. Incidence and severity of acute lung injury are a key determining factor of the prognosis of patients with COVID‐19 infection. Around 30% of patients with COVID‐19 infection in the ICU diagnosed with severe lung edema, dyspnea, hypoxemia, or even acute respiratory distress syndrome. Hence, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained positive, as COVID-19 has direct relation with acute lung injury, and hence boosted the use of therapies and devices, which is likely to drive the growth of the lung injury market.

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases and increase in geriatric population act as the key driving forces of the global lung injury market. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to treatment of ALI or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to augment the growth of the global lung injury market. However, complications associated with the use of therapies and low adoption rate due to these complications act as the major deterrents of the market. Conversely, pipeline drugs for ALI, which are in the last of clinical trial, are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global lung injury market is segmented into therapy, end user, and region. Depending on therapy, the market is bifurcated into medication and device. The medication segment is further categorized into pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. Moreover, the devices is subdivided into mechanical ventilation and adjunctive procedures devices.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By therapy, the medication segment garnered the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of injury type, the direct injury was the major shareholder in 2020, and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

