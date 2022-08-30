Blood Culture Test Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2027 | Industry CAGR of 9.3%

Blood culture test market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood culture test market was valued at $3.900 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.186 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The blood culture test is a procedure used to detect the presence of microorganism such as fungi or bacteria in the blood. It diagnosis the causative agent responsible for bloodstream infection and provides a better therapeutic approach. The blood culture test is often done in conjunction with other diagnostic tests such as chemical analysis and complete blood count. The blood culture test helps to determine the infection and provides appropriate treatment required for a patient.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global blood culture test market include Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and company (BD), bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals), OpGen Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11479

As per the data published by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in 2021, around 1,400 cases of pneumonia per 100,000 children were diagnosed, every year and one child die due to pneumococcal infection (bacteremia and pneumonia) for every 39 seconds. With the help of blood culture tests, these diseases can easily be diagnosed, controlled, and prevented from becoming severe in nature. The diagnostic devices for blood culture test are recently emerging technologies that are gaining acceptance and are being adopted by various healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the use of polymers chain reaction (PCR), microarray, and peptide nucleic acid-fluorescent in situ hybridization (PNA-FISH) are increasing due to their higher accuracy, high specificity in tests, and lower lead time. Thus, the rise in prevalence of bacterial infection and advancements in diagnostic techniques in blood culture test support the market growth.

The global blood culture test market is segmented into product, method, application and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into consumables, instruments, and software & services. The consumable segment dominated the market in 2019, as the demand for use of consumables is rising, owing to increase in application of blood culture media as well as assay, kits, and reagent.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11479

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of product, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the blood culture test market in 2019.

• By method, the conventional segment dominated the blood culture test market in 2019.

• As per application, the bacterial segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019.

• Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Testing Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.