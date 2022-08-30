Digital Health Market Technology & Competitive Landscape Report with Focus on Key Markets and Methods 2030

Digital health market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital health market size was valued at $145,884.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $767,718.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030. Digital health is defined as the interaction between healthcare system and technology. It applies a digital health transformation in the healthcare field by incorporating software, hardware, and services. It provides various opportunities to accelerate the process to attain health and well-being related to sustainable development goal. Healthcare information technology aims to prevent disease, provide early diagnosis of life threatening disease, help in the management of chronic disease, and enhance the quality of life by remote monitoring of patients. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Cisco systems

• eCLINICALWORKS

• General Electric company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Siemans Healthcare AG

• Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global digital health market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for development of healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services. For instance, in February 2020, the National health commission issued a notice to strengthen the use of digital technology to support the response to COVID-19. Moreover, it was reported that in the UK, the proportion of doctor visit over video and phone was increased to 48% in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, it was reported that 30 out of 53 countries in Europe developed digital contact tracing for COVID-19. Subsequently, this leads to increase in demand for telehealth, healthcare information technology, and mHealth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product & service, the eHealth segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the digital health market in 2020.

• By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

