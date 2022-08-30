Reinforcement Materials Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% - IndustryARC
Reinforcement Materials Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinforcement Materials Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in demand for glass fiber reinforced material (GFRM) from the building and construction industry and the surge in demand for fiber composite material from aerospace & defense industry is driving the global reinforcement materials market. The sudden surge in adoption of reinforced materials in the automobile industry is also creating opportunities to the global reinforcement materials market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Reinforcement Materials Market highlights the following areas:
1. Asia-Pacific market is expected to hold the largest share in the reinforcement materials market for the next few years owing to the increase in construction industry in the region.
2. The growing need from the aerospace industry for glass fiber is increasing the need for reinforcement materials.
3. The increase in adoption of advanced fibers such as glass fiber and carbon fiber over conventional materials is driving the need for reinforcement materials market.
4. The various advantages associated with reinforcement materials such as high strength is also contributing to the increase in the demand of the reinforcement materials market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The surge in demand for composite reinforcement materials from the automobile industry is driving the composite reinforcement materials market. The total number of electric vehicles sold in 2019 around the globe was 1.7 million units which is expected to register double digit growth rate in coming years.
2. Glass fiber topped the reinforcement materials market in terms of volume and value owing to its benefits like its weight reduction and durability. Glass fibers are nearly 60% lighter than steel and 35% lighter than aluminum, which makes it a preferred reinforcement material. Glass fibers are used in thermal insulation, electrical insulation, sound insulation and as corrosion-resistant fabrics.
3. Prepreg segment held a significant share of 20% in the reinforcement materials market in the year 2020. Prepreg is preferred due to its properties such as shelf life and storage capacity.
4. The development in infrastructure in countries like India and ASEAN countries will further fuel the demand for reinforcement materials market. The increasing growth in the manufacturing industry is also contributing to the growth of reinforcement materials in the region.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Reinforcement Materials industry are:
1. Bast Fibers LLC
2. BASF SE
3. DuPont
4. Honywell International Inc
5. Hyosung Corporation
