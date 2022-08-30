REVILLA JOINS THE MAIDEN CELEBRATION OF THE NATIONAL PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. today joined the country on its maiden celebration of National Press Freedom Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Marcelo H. Del Pilar, widely considered as the Father of Philippine Journalism.

Revilla is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11699, An Act declaring August 30 of every year as "National Press Freedom Day," which was enacted into law just earlier this year. August 30 of every year is now a working holiday aimed to commemorate and raise consciousness on the importance of the press and its freedom in nation-building.

"Sa paggunita natin ngayong araw ng malayang pamamahayag, patuloy nating alalahanin at pahalagahan ang malaking ambag nito sa ating lipunan. Lagi nating piliin maging kabahagi upang lalong mangibabaw ang katotohanan.", the veteran lawmaker said.

Last June 2022, the National Press Club and the Office of the President - Presidential Task Force on Media Security gave Senator Revilla a Plaque of Recognition and a Plaque of Commendation respectively for his firm and determined effort in steering the enactment of RA 11699 which demonstrates not only his deep appreciation and understanding of the historical struggle of our journalists but also the role they play in our everyday lives.