Derby Barracks / Multiple Charges

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                         

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/29/22, approximately 1535 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Newport, VT

VIOLATION:

                      Kidnapping

        Obstruction of Justice

        Impeding a Public Officer

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Gingue                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a trooper assigned to the VSP Derby Barracks was attempting to execute a court order on Main St in front of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport.  During this, Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper in his lawful duties to execute the order.  As a result, Gingue was taken into custody with the assistance of Newport Police Officers and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.  He was ordered held on $50,000.00 bail and conditions of release by the Court, and is due in court on 8/30/22 to answer to the above charges.

 

This case is currently under investigation and further details may be provided as they become available.

 

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

