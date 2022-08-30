Derby Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5003867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/29/22, approximately 1535 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Newport, VT
VIOLATION:
Kidnapping
Obstruction of Justice
Impeding a Public Officer
ACCUSED: Dylan Gingue
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a trooper assigned to the VSP Derby Barracks was attempting to execute a court order on Main St in front of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport. During this, Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper in his lawful duties to execute the order. As a result, Gingue was taken into custody with the assistance of Newport Police Officers and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. He was ordered held on $50,000.00 bail and conditions of release by the Court, and is due in court on 8/30/22 to answer to the above charges.
This case is currently under investigation and further details may be provided as they become available.
COURT ACTION: Lodged
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: $50,000.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
