Việt Nam always considers US one of top important partners: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, August 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam told visiting Senior Aid to US Senator Tim Rieser at a reception in Hà Nội on Monday.

Deputy PM Đam thanked the US official for his contributions to ties between the two US parties and Việt Nam as well as post-war recovery programmes between the two Governments.

He said generations of the two countries’ leaders have made tireless efforts to turn post-war recovery cooperation into a pillar in bilateral comprehensive partnership. It is of significance during the process of reconciliation and trust building between the two Governments and people, thus opening up cooperation opportunities in other important fields.

The Deputy PM wished the US would continue bringing bilateral comprehensive partnership forward on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime of each other, toward lifting ties when conditions are favourable.

On the occasion, the host also thanked the US Government, people and Rieser for providing Việt Nam with timely support in medicines and medical equipment, including the donation of over 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Rieser shared the two US parties and administration’s stance on supporting long-standing relationship with Việt Nam.

He vowed to continue pooling the support of the US Government and Parliament to offer resources and funding for post-war recovery programmes in Việt Nam, such as detoxification at Biên Hoà airbase, bomb and mine clearance, support for the disabled affected by war and search for remains of the US servicemen and Vietnamese soldiers.

Both sides talked about activities to further deepen ties on bilateral, regional and global pillars via maintaining exchanges between leaders, offering mutual support in climate change response within regional and global cooperation frameworks and mechanisms as well as response to common challenges. — VNS