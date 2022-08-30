Senator Joe Manchin's Academy Training Day

Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country. The Academy Training Day at West Virginia University is an incredible experience for our students, and I’m proud of their dedication and willingness to serve our great nation. If you're a high school student interested in attending a US service academy, I encourage you to apply for a nomination on my website www.manchin.senate.gov or call my office at 304-342-5855.