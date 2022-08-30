Submit Release
Manchin Visits Communities In Kanawha, Fayette Counties Impacted By Recent Flooding

August 26, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park in Kanawha and Fayette counties to see firsthand the recent flooding damage in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

 

“Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the past several weeks. We are grateful to the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly to help their communities and fellow West Virginians during this difficult time,” said Senator Manchin. “I will continue working with national, state and local leaders to ensure the families and communities affected by the flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties have the resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

 

