ICYMI: Manchin Hosts Service Academy Training Day In Morgantown

August 28, 2022

Charleston, WV – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted the first U.S. Service Academy training day for hundreds of middle and high schoolers from across West Virginia. The Academy Training Day helps prepare students who are interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy.

“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “The Academy Training Day at West Virginia University was an incredible experience for our students, and I’m proud of their dedication and willingness to serve our great nation. Middle school and high school students from across West Virginia connected with U.S. Service Academy representatives, participated in team-building exercises, experienced the fitness standards required in the U.S. Service Academies, and learned about the qualities it takes to be a successful leader in the military. I look forward to nominating the most qualified candidates to our prestigious academies, where they will make our state and our country proud.”

To view photos of the training day, click here .