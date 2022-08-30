Precious Metals Market Outlook 2022-2027, Global Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends

The global precious metals market size reached US$ 192.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 254.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled “Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global precious metals market size reached US$ 192.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 254.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Precious metals are rare, hard, less reactive, and naturally occurring elements that are characterized by their high luster and economic value when compared with other base metals. They are malleable, ductile, resistant to corrosion, and a good conductor of energy and heat. Precious metals, such as palladium, silver, gold, and platinum, are extensively used as valuable assets for investment purposes. On account of these properties and advantages, they are extensively used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, jewelry, chemicals, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing investments in precious metals represent one of the primary factors boosting market growth. In line with this, the surging consumer expenditure power and shifting lifestyle preferences are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, key market players in different industrial verticals are heavily investing in the recycling of precious metals on account of the surging environmental concerns, which is accelerating the precious metals market growth. Governments of various nations are also imposing stringent emission regulations, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market as precious materials are extensively used for purifying exhaust gases in the automotive industries. Apart from this, the growing use of gold in the fabrication of memory chips and microprocessors in smartphones and laptops and the adoption of platinum in the manufacturing of laboratory equipment and dentistry are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Precious Metals Market 2022-2027 Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the precious metals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)

Barrick Gold Corporation

First Majestic Silver Corp.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

Fresnillo Plc (Peñoles Group)

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

Glencore International AG

Gold Fields Limited

Harmony Gold

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Lundin Mining Corporation

Pan American Silver Corporation



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global precious metals market on the basis of metal type, application and region.

Breakup by Metal Type:

Gold:

Jewelry



Investment



Technology



Others

Platinum:

Auto-catalyst



Jewelry



Chemical



Petroleum



Medical



Others

Silver:

Industrial Application



Jewelry



Coins and Bars



Silverware



Others

Palladium:

Auto-catalyst



Electrical



Dental



Chemical



Jewelry



Others

Others



Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Jewellery

Chemicals

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



