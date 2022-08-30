Protein Supplements Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Protein Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on protein supplements market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global protein supplements market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Protein supplements are dietary supplements used for increasing muscle mass and improving muscle recovery after exercise. They comprise whey, soy, casein, pea, and hemp, which are sold in the form of powders, capsules, and tablets. They are available in various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, and peanut butter, and are recommended by nutritionists depending on the body weight and minimal physical activity of the individual. Protein supplements can be consumed with smoothies, yogurt, berries, and milk by athletes, bodybuilders, soldiers, and adults involved in rigorous fitness activities. Additionally, they are used to prevent protein deficiency and stimulate hair growth by providing shine and reducing breakage. Protein supplements help lose weight and reduce obesity by suppressing the appetite and enhancing metabolism. They boost the immune system to fight against illnesses and injuries and improve the recovery process. They help in preventing the signs of aging by promoting healthy skin and reducing wrinkles. They also assist in lowering blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and cholesterol content. Apart from this, protein supplements enhance antioxidants in the body by reducing oxidative stress, which creates an imbalance between the production and accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in cells and tissues.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising popularity of protein supplements among health-conscious consumers and bodybuilders to meet specific nutritional goals represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for supplements to fulfill daily nutritional requirements due to changing lifestyle patterns around the world. This, along with the increasing number of gyms with fitness regime plans to maintain an active lifestyle, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing lifestyle-associated diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, protein supplements promote healthy skin, enhance hair growth, and boost immunity, which is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments by key market players to introduce organic protein supplements with better taste and nutritional value are bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for plant-based protein supplements among lactose-intolerant consumers across the globe is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of plant-based proteins, such as pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, and grains, due to the rising adoption of veganism to avoid animal suffering, is strengthening the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

Breakup by Form:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

Breakup by Source:

Breakup by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands), Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group), Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Nestlé S.A, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.) and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.

Related Reports

Superfoods Market Size

Nutricosmetics Market Size

Essential Oils Market



Fish Oil Market Size



Krill Oil Market Size

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Protein Supplements Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast