E-Commerce Market | Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Research Report 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on e-commerce market share.

The global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. Electronic commerce (e-commerce) refers to digital transactions conducted over the internet. It facilitates buying and selling products, providing customer services, online ticketing, and internet banking. It also allows fast and hassle-free delivery of products and services, enables direct communication, and offers a broad geographical reach. As a result, organizations worldwide are relying on e-commerce channels to deliver fashion goods, electronics, travel items, furniture, groceries, and personal care products.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, improving income levels, and the increasing preference for a hassle-free shopping experience are among the key factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the integration of e-commerce platforms with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbots and voice assistants is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce technology helps optimize the experience of the user and predict customer behavior for targeted advertising and delivery of services as per the requirement of the user. This, in confluence with the rising sales of smartphones, is expected to influence the market positively. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Products

Home Appliances



Apparel, Footwear and Accessories



Books



Cosmetics



Groceries



Others

Services

Financial



Digital Content



Travel and Leisure



Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

