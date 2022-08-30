Drones Market 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on drones market share.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global drones market reached a value of US$ 22.1 Billion in 2021. A drone stands for an unpiloted flying robot that is usually controlled by self-automation software. The device mainly comprises of Lithium-ion batteries, cameras, hybrid cells, rotors, altimeters, propellers, controllers, etc. A drone frame is manufactured by using lightweight materials that enable easy maneuverability during the flight. Drones find extensive applications across various sectors, such as construction, military, healthcare, agriculture, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding military and defense sector is catalyzing the demand for drones pertaining to anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, warzone surveillance, etc., which is primarily driving the drones market. Additionally, drones are also being adopted for geographic information systems (GIS), mapping services, light detection, and ranging systems, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, the expanding construction industry is further driving the utilization of drones for surveying, providing reliable topographic updates, enhancing safety, and preventing hazardous situations. Besides this, the introduction of advanced models with thermal sensors and night vision cameras for several commercial applications is also bolstering the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the rising product utilization in the healthcare sector for faster delivery of vaccines, drugs, medical supplies, etc. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrort SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.

Market Breakup by Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Accessories

Market Breakup by Payload:

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

Market Breakup by Point of Sale:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

