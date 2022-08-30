Drones Market 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth and Research Report
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on drones market share.
The global drones market reached a value of US$ 22.1 Billion in 2021. A drone stands for an unpiloted flying robot that is usually controlled by self-automation software. The device mainly comprises of Lithium-ion batteries, cameras, hybrid cells, rotors, altimeters, propellers, controllers, etc. A drone frame is manufactured by using lightweight materials that enable easy maneuverability during the flight. Drones find extensive applications across various sectors, such as construction, military, healthcare, agriculture, etc.
Market Trends:
The expanding military and defense sector is catalyzing the demand for drones pertaining to anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, warzone surveillance, etc., which is primarily driving the drones market. Additionally, drones are also being adopted for geographic information systems (GIS), mapping services, light detection, and ranging systems, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, the expanding construction industry is further driving the utilization of drones for surveying, providing reliable topographic updates, enhancing safety, and preventing hazardous situations. Besides this, the introduction of advanced models with thermal sensors and night vision cameras for several commercial applications is also bolstering the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the rising product utilization in the healthcare sector for faster delivery of vaccines, drugs, medical supplies, etc. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- 3D Robotics
- AeroVironment Inc
- Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.
- Delair SAS
- DroneDeploy Inc
- Intel Corporation
- Parrort SA
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)
- Terra Drone Corporation
- The Boeing Company
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.
Market Breakup by Type:
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Hybrid
Market Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Accessories
Market Breakup by Payload:
- 25-170 Kilograms
- >170 Kilograms
Market Breakup by Point of Sale:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Military and Defense
- Law Enforcement
- Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
