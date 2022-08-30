Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 8.29.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 452 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Pupil safety: parental notification: firearm safety laws.
  • AB 1576 by the Committee on Judiciary – Superior court: lactation rooms.
  • AB 1598 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Controlled substances: paraphernalia: controlled substance testing.
  • AB 1644 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: California Jobs Plan Act of 2021.
  • AB 1682 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Vessels: public safety activities.
  • AB 1758 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: supervision of applicants for licensure via videoconferencing.
  • AB 1762 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – State Capitol: Gold Star Families monument.
  • AB 2174 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Vehicles: removal from private property.
  • AB 2217 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – CalHome Program: grant allocation.
  • AB 2287 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act of 2000.
  • AB 2415 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Vehicles: Basic Inspection of Terminals program: agricultural vehicles.
  • AB 2463 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Public works: exemption.
  • AB 2607 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Port of San Francisco.
  • AB 2625 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Subdivision Map Act: exemption: electrical energy storage system.
  • AB 2737 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Air pollution: purchase of new drayage and short-haul trucks: incentive programs: lessees: labor standards.
  • AB 2789 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Design-build projects: local agencies.
  • AB 2961 by the Committee on Judiciary – Civil procedure: electronic filing and service.
  • SB 103 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act.
  • SB 218 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
  • SB 367 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication.
  • SB 850 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Special death benefits: additional percentages: children of members.
  • SB 872 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Pharmacies: mobile units.
  • SB 880 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension.
  • SB 896 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Wildfires: defensible space: grant programs: local governments.
  • SB 925 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Fatal vehicular accidents: chemical test results.
  • SB 982 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – California Apple Commission: organic apple certification program.
  • SB 1041 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Sales and use taxes: general exemptions.
  • SB 1214 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Planning and zoning: local planning.
  • SB 1268  by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Victims of crime: family access to information.
  • SB 1312 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Marketplace facilitators: passenger vehicle rental companies.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1768 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – State employees: active duty compensation and benefits. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2611 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – California family-owned businesses. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

