Snapshot of Asia-Pacific Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report | Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Plasma Fractionation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Plasma fractionation market is fueled by the rise in geriatric population worldwide, rise in the incidence of rare diseases, increasing use of immunoglobulins in medicine, and emergence of plasma collection centers in different countries. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products hinders the growth to some extent.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of product, the immunoglobulin segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market in 2019 and is expected to dominate by 2027. The albumin segment, on the other hand, is estimated to register a faster CAGR of 6.3%. duration.

On the basis of sector, the private sector accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same sector will also quote the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2027.

On the basis of region, the region in Asia-Pacific will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬:

• Due to the outbreak of Kovid-19, planned surgeries have been postponed around the world. There has also been a significant reduction in hospital admissions. This factor influenced the global plasma fractionation market.

• Along with this, the number of blood donation and plasma collection has also drastically decreased due to the epidemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key market players analyzed in the global plasma fractionation market report include Bio product laboratory, Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Kedrion S.P.A (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.), LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Baxter International Inc., and Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their bent in the industry.

