Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report | Growing a CAGR of 6.3% From 2019–2026

Veterinary Imaging Market 2026

Increasing incidence of various types of animal diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, heart diseases, etc. is driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary imaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as increase in animal health expenditure, increase in pet insurance purchases and increase in adoption of companion animals and availability of portable imaging systems are majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing incidence of various types of animal diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, heart diseases, etc. is driving the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

The instrument segment is the major revenue contributor and is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as these devices play a significant role in veterinary imaging. Technological advancements in imaging equipment, wide availability of equipment in veterinary hospitals, and launch of portable battery charge imaging equipment are some of the major factors driving the demand for pet imaging systems driving the market growth.

The veterinary imaging market size is classified as companion animals, large animals, and others. Currently, the small companion animal segment is the major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

The global veterinary imaging market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. Due to increase in orthopedic diseases and availability of advanced imaging systems to diagnose orthopedic diseases in animals are the major drivers for orthopedics and traumatology segment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product type, the instrument segment held more than three-fifths share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on animal type, the large animals segment exhibits rapid growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

• On the basis of application, the orthopedics and traumatology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to end user, the clinics and hospitals segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include Agfa- Gevaert N.V., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.), General Electric (GE Healthcare), IMV Technologies group, (IMV imaging), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

