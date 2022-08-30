Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4004676

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at approximately 1723 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Strongs Avenue, Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Bernard Tanner

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1723 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Bernard Tanner, signs of impairment were observed. Tanner was also found to have a criminally suspended license and active pre-trial conditions of release that included not operating a vehicle. Tanner was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of $1000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

