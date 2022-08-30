Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004676
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at approximately 1723 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Strongs Avenue, Rutland City, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS
ACCUSED: Bernard Tanner
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1723 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Bernard Tanner, signs of impairment were observed. Tanner was also found to have a criminally suspended license and active pre-trial conditions of release that included not operating a vehicle. Tanner was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of $1000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.