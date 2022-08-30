Allen Rodriguez Recognized with 2022 Vistage Leadership Award
Rodriguez is a well-known national speaker, product development consultant, and innovator in the legal field.
I am honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award by an organization that offers so much value to entrepreneurs and business owners.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Rodriguez has been named the 2022 winner of the Los Angeles Vistage Leadership Award by Vistage, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Leadership Award celebrates a member’s enduring excellence in leadership and recognizes their discernible impact on their business, Vistage group, and community.
— Allen Rodriguez, Founder & CEO, ONE400
Rodriguez is Founder and CEO of ONE400, the leading marketing, innovation, and growth company serving law firms, legal tech companies, and other organizations in the legal field. Rodriguez is also a national speaker, product development consultant, and legal innovator who has been serving the legal field for over 20 years. During that time, he has built a reputation for creating innovative legal services products as well as developing highly effective law firm business models and marketing strategies.
In receiving the award, Rodriguez said, “I am honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award by an organization that offers so much value to entrepreneurs and business owners.” He added, “Service to others is a key component in being a successful leader and that concept is always forefront in my heart.”
Anna Kennedy, Vistage Chair in Los Angeles, said, “Over four years as a Vistage member, Allen has systematically built an infrastructure for growth so that he can fulfill his commitment to “justice for all”. He’s an inspiration to his staff, his clients, and, of course, to his Vistage Group members.” She added, “I can’t wait to see where he’ll be in the next five years."
About ONE400
ONE400 is the leading marketing and innovation consulting company helping law firms, legal tech companies, and other legal services organizations accelerate beyond their goals. The company provides legal marketing consulting and services, website development, reputation management, product development, legal subscription plans, class action plaintiff acquisition, public relations, innovation and growth consulting services, and more for clients in the legal field in the United States and internationally.
ONE400 has been featured in Forbes, LA Daily News, Law360, and other influential sources as one of the leading innovators in the legal field and has also been honored as the winner of LegalTech News "Best Marketing Firm." Overall, the company has won numerous prestigious awards for professional excellence in the legal field over the years.
About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.
Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we’ve been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 25,000 members in 25 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.
