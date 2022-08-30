Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,049 in the last 365 days.

DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER FAILURE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Capitol will be closed until further notice due to a power failure resulting from equipment damage.  On the morning of August 27 (Saturday), the outage occurred due to the shorting of one of three high voltage circuit breakers at the State Capitol.  This resulted in smoldering of the circuit.  The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) initially responded to the outage.

HFD and HECO left the scene Saturday confirming that it is safe and sufficient power is available to energize the State Capitol once repairs have been made.  DAGS has been working around the clock with our contractors to restore power to the State Capitol as soon as possible.  Until our contractors can repair the damaged equipment, the State Capitol will remain secured and closed to the public for safety reasons.

Back-up generators are supplementing limited power within the State Capitol.  We apologize for the inconvenience.

# # #

 

 

For Information Contact:

Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER FAILURE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.