Amino Acids Market Estimated to Reach a Volume of 13.8 Million Tons by 2027 | CAGR of 4.7%

Global Amino Acids Market Induced by Growing Penetration of Amino Acid-Based Surfactants

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global amino acids market size reached a volume of 10.3 Million Tons in 2021. On account of these factors, the market is expected to reach a volume of 13.8 Million Tons by 2027, at a projected CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. An amino acid is an organic molecule that contains both a carboxyl group, –COOH, as well as an amine group, –NH2. Amino acids are the structural units that make up proteins. They are essential for digesting food, fortifying soft tissues, supplying energy, enhancing the musculoskeletal system, and supporting the immune system.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Global Amino Acids Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of dietary fibers and proteins. This, along with the rising health consciousness among the consumers, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry due to their numerous applications is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, a shift in the consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle is creating a higher demand for amino acid-based supplements, thereby providing a boost to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for plant-based amino acids, driven by the expanding vegan population, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Top Companies in Amino Acids Industry:

• Amino Inc.

• Ajinomoto Group

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Glutamic Acid

• Lysine

• Methionine

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Plant Based

• Animal Based

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Animal Feed

• Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Amino Acids Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Amino Acids Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.