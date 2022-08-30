MRD M&E TEAM IN EAST MAKIRA TO ASSESS CDF FUNDED PROJECTS

A team of four officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has arrived in East Makira Constituency yesterday to carry out Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) of projects funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme.

The team left Kirakira town to Star Harbour yesterday afternoon and without wasting time visited and interviewed some of the beneficiaries of CDF there.

Today they will be visiting projects in Santa Anna and Santa Catalina.

Team leader, Gabriel Manetiva said weather is a big challenge for them but they will try as much as possible to visit all the project sites and interview recipients once weather permits.

This is the team’s third week in Makira province after they completed monitoring of CDF funded projects in Central Makira Constituency from 16-25 August, 2022.

The objectives of the M&E were:

To verify the implementation status of projects funded by CDF program in the constituency from 2021.

To establish community participation in the CDF funded projects in the constituency.

To investigate the level of awareness of CDF among community members.

To determine the level of satisfaction of community members in CDF funded projects.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF funded programmes being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

– MRD Press