DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER FAILURE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Capitol will be closed until further notice due to a power failure resulting from equipment damage. On the morning of August 27 (Saturday), the outage occurred due to the shorting of one of three high voltage circuit breakers at the State Capitol. This resulted in smoldering of the circuit. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) initially responded to the outage.

HFD and HECO left the scene Saturday confirming that it is safe and sufficient power is available to energize the State Capitol once repairs have been made. DAGS has been working around the clock with our contractors to restore power to the State Capitol as soon as possible. Until our contractors can repair the damaged equipment, the State Capitol will remain secured and closed to the public for safety reasons.

Back-up generators are supplementing limited power within the State Capitol. We apologize for the inconvenience.

# # #

For Information Contact:

Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services

Email: [email protected]