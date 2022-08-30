Skin Packaging Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 14.0 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.3%

Global Skin Packaging Market Catalyzed by Rising Sales of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Packaging Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global skin packaging market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2021. Skin packaging refers to a type of carded packaging that involves placing a product between a plastic sheet and a paperboard backing. It helps extend the shelf-life, restricts bacterial growth, and seals the product tightly to prevent spillage, spoilage, and damage due to external factors. It also assists in retaining the flavor and quality of food items for extended periods and ensuring the safe transportation of products over long distances. Compared to its metal and glass counterparts, it is lightweight, versatile, efficient, and takes up less space, thus reducing transportation costs. As a result, skin packaging is widely used for packing various food items, consumer products, and industrial goods, such as tools, spare parts, and electronic components. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Sealed Air Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Bemis Company, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Westrock Company, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Linpac Packaging Limited, Display Pack Inc., Mondini SPA, etc.

Global Skin Packaging Market Trends:

The rising sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food products represent the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the surging popularity of online food delivery services due to rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and inflating consumer expenditure capacities has augmented the demand for food-grade skin packaging. Additionally, there has been widespread adoption of skin packaging by food manufacturers to prevent contamination and reduce the wastage of perishable food products. In line with this, the growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by skin packagings, such as better product visibility, easy-peel corners, and enhanced user convenience, is contributing to product sales. Furthermore, several key players are introducing innovative product variants that offer extended shelf life and preserve the nutritional value of the food item. Along with this, the increasing adoption of vacuum technology to draw the film into the package to retain the freshness of packed products has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including the rising usage of biodegradable plastic films for skin packaging, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, growing meat and seafood consumption, increasing sales of consumer goods, and product innovations, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Base Material:

• Plastic Films

• Paper and Paperboard

• Others

Market Breakup by Type:

• Carded Skin Packaging

• Non-carded Skin Packaging

Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating:

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

