GCC Modular Kitchen Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 1,878 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 3.70%

SAUDI ARABIA, GCC, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Modular Kitchen Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the GCC modular kitchen market size reached a value of US$ 1525 Million in 2021. A modular kitchen refers to a contemporary concept of kitchen furniture layout that is designed as per the customer’s requirements. It mainly involves organizing distinct parts or sub-assemblies of the kitchen, such as drawers, cabinets and shelves, in a limited space. It aids in the optimal utilization of every corner of the space while using storage systems effectively and maximizing their functionality. Additionally, it is easy to maintain and clean since the attached accessories are easily removable, ensuring a thorough cleaning. It is available in a wide range of designs, materials, sizes and textures that can be personalized with minor variations. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,878 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.70% during 2022-2027.

GCC Modular Kitchen Market Trends:

The market in GCC is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for modern interior decors among the masses. This is supported by the strong income levels and the shifting lifestyle preferences of individuals. Moreover, significant growth in the construction sector is a key factor driving the market growth across the GCC region. Along with this, increasing investments by public and private firms in infrastructural development projects and rising remodeling and refurbishing of existing buildings are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the widespread popularity of vacation rental locations on account of the emerging travel and tourism sector is catalyzing the demand for modular kitchens. Additionally, the growing internet base and the popularity of social media among the masses are considered major growth-inducing factors. In line with this, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the emergence of online delivery models are further propelling the product demand. Other factors, including the increasing population of expatriates and the escalating demand for convenient and customized kitchens with diversified design offerings, are also positively influencing the market across GCC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Floor Cabinet Type

• Wall Cabinet Type

• Tall Storage Type

Breakup by Design:

• L-Shape

• U-Shape

• Parallel

• Straight

• Island

• Peninsula

Breakup by Material Used:

• Lacquer Wood

• High Pressure Laminates

• Wood Veneers

• Melamine

• Metal

• Others (Glass, Acrylic, etc.)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Region Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

• Oman

