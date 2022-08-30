Japan Frozen Seafood Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 869.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 2.5%

Japan Frozen Seafood Market Fostered by Escalating Demand for RTE Products

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Japan frozen seafood market size reached US$ 749.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 869.7 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2022- 2027). Frozen seafood products are pre-packaged in vacuum-sealed bags that can be stored in the freezer for preserving the taste and essential nutrients and prevent the growth of pathogenic bacteria and parasites. They help maintain healthy eyesight, stimulate brain growth, promote heart health, and improve the overall immune system. Their consumption is rising in Japan as seafood plays a pivotal role in traditional cuisine and represents one of the major sources of animal protein.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-frozen-seafood-market/requestsample

Japan Frozen Seafood Market Trends:

There is a considerable rise in the demand for affordable and healthier meals across Japan. This, along with a significant increase in the geriatric population, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the growing trend of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meals are creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, frozen seafood products are widely utilized in the preparation of sashimi, nigiri, tendon, and kaki fry. Furthermore, the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are positively influencing the sales of frozen seafood products via online distribution channels in the country. This can be accredited to stringent lockdown regulations in numerous cities and the easy availability of high-speed internet connections.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-frozen-seafood-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

• Kibun Foods Inc.

• Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

• Marudai Food Co. Ltd.

• Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Breakup by Type:

• Pacific Salmon

• Tuna (bigeye)

• Mackerel

• Tuna (yellowfin)

• Octopus

• Crabs

• Trout

• Cuttlefish

• Jack and Horse Mackerel

• Other Frozen Fish

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Retailers

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Retail

• Institutional

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.