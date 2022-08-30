MemeNFT Announces Upcoming Launch of V2 Marketplace

The marketplace is set to be one of the world’s most accessible NFT platforms in the Metaverse.

OKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of MemeNFT are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their exciting V2 marketplace.MemeNFT is the world’s most accessible NFT platform for creators, HODLers, and normies alike. The platform provides an engaging space where everyone can learn and grow in the NFT space, and also create, explore, trade, and HODL their favorite NFTs. At its core, MemeNFT aims to be the one-stop-shop for the NFT market.In the project’s most recent news, MemeNFT will soon be launching its highly anticipated V2 marketplace within the next couple of weeks. Currently, MemeNFT is operating on its V1 data main net version of the marketplace platform and V2 will serve as the first fully functional MemeNFT marketplace thus far.“Our mission is to always deliver a refined personal touch to all members of our community,” says co-founder of MemeNFT, Jonathan Delucia. “We truly understand our community - because we are our community. We are the people who use the marketplace, so we wanted to create something the community wants to use. MemeNFT is truly the people’s marketplace, and we are highly involved with everyone in the community and practice the utmost transparency.”For information about MemeNFT, or to discover more about the people’s marketplace, please visit https://project.memenft.com/ About MemeNFTMemeNFT was founded in November 2021 by co-founders Jonathan Delucia and Nico Salakar. Delucia is a small business owner, military veteran, BA, MBA, and served in the crypto space as a CTO, COO, and key speaker at many crypto conferences. Salaka is the original founder of MemeNFT and has been involved in blockchain business since 2013.In December 2021, the duo initially launched the MemeNFT token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and has since relaunched on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The initial marketplace beta launched in May 2022, with V2 projected to launch in Winter 2022.