Hinds County Election Commission Co-conspirator Pleads Guilty

August 29, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She is guilty of illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without actually performing work. Jones-Teague was presented with a $143,459.32 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“I am grateful for the work of the investigators in my office and the prosecutors to get to this point,” said State Auditor Shad White. “This is one more step towards justice for the improper spending of election funds.”

Jones-Teague has agreed to testify against her alleged co-conspirators in the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

