Pickles Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 14.1 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 4.05%

Global Pickles Market Impelled by Escalating Demand for Organic Variants

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global pickles market size reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.05% during 2022-2027. Pickles are prepared by keeping fruits and vegetables in a mixture of brine or vinegar until they develop a pungent and strong taste. This helps in preserving or extending their lifespan and making them relatively less vulnerable to spoilage. They are rich in iron, vitamins, potassium, calcium, and antioxidants, which provide a wide range of health benefits, such as improving digestion and reducing ulcers. Consequently, they are widely consumed with meals or snacks like hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza and sandwiches across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented in nature with numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

• ADF Foods

• Pinnacle Foods Inc.

• Kraft Heinz

• Del Monte Foods

• Reitzel

Global Pickles Market Trends:

At present, there is a considerable rise in the demand for non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) and organic products on account of the increasing awareness among individuals about their health benefits. This represents one of the primary factors strengthening the global pickles market growth. Apart from this, the key players are introducing a wide array of flavors to suit the tastes and preferences of consumers and increase their overall sales. They are also providing pickles in cost-effective and convenient packaging options to promote on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants include PET jars, glass jars, single-serve packs, polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids, and stand-up and multi-layered coextruded pouches. Other factors fueling the market growth include the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry, growing population, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing adoption of cross-cultural cuisines worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, taste and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Fruit

• Vegetable

• Meat

• Others

Breakup by Taste:

• Sweet

• Salty

• Sour

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Independent retailers

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

