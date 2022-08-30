Black Bread.co Invites All To Invest And Reap The Benefits Of Backing The Next Big Thing In The Bread Industry

Black Bread. Co, the first Black-Owned gourmet sliced bread company, extends an invitation to everyone to take part in shaping the company's bright future by investing in the firm. The rapidly growing firm is currently offering the general public a 10% equity stake in the company.

In addition to investing in a business rated to provide guaranteed returns, in a sense, investors will also be making investments in the advancement of young entrepreneurs and a disenfranchised community. According to the company, by investing in Black Bread. Co, a shareholder can potentially earn healthy returns while also assisting in the company's charitable endeavor.

According to the company's management, the minimum buy-in for shares is $250. "We were intentional with having a low minimum in order to give everyone an opportunity to buy shares regardless of their economic status," says Charles Alexander, Co-Founder, "'This brand is for us,' is one of our mantras, and we wholeheartedly stand by this statement." "It is our hope that everyone, regardless of race, gender, or economic class, will join our Breadwinners community as investors," he adds. We believe that with additional capital, together we will make The Black Bread Company one of the best bread companies in the world!"

The Black Bread Company is the first ever Black-owned sliced bread company in the world. The firm is owned and operated by three longtime friends from southside Chicago; Mark Edmond (CEO), Jamel Lewis (President), and Charles Alexander (COO). These three Black men are thriving to inspire other minorities to be unafraid to disrupt industries where they have none or minimum access. They strongly believe in the power of representation.

These founders all come to BBC from different career fields. Mark is a serial entrepreneur, owns a real estate construction company & founder of Pokatidy popcorn. Jamel is a nationally recognized recording artist, brand developer, and marketing guru. Charles is a Communications Professor & founder of the non-profit, Speak Hope. All their skill sets combined have assisted them greatly with focusing on their specific roles and forming the first ever Black-owned gourmet sliced bread company.

"Over a thousand investors and over $875,000 dollars in investments, so now our community has a stake in our company," Jamel Lewis declares.

